California Doctor Seeing Increase In 'Selfie Wrist'
Step aside writer's cramp and tennis elbow, selfie wrist is the latest condition plaguing Americans.
"Selfie wrist" is the name given to numbness and tingling sensation people can experience in their fingers and wrists. Sometimes it can develop into a sharp pain.
Dr. Levi Harrison says "selfie wrist" is caused by hyper-flexing your wrist inwards to capture a perfect selfie. "It is a form of carpal tunnel," Harrison told KABC News.
Kim Kardashian, who has an entire book of selfies, announced this summer that she was no longer taking selfies because of the condition. Kardashian's doctor says selfie wrist is caused by holding devices for too long without moving.
Irish doctors published a paper about the condition in 2017. They concluded the culprit was something called 'proprioception' which means spatial awareness.
If your hands are starting to hurt, it might be time to lay off the selfies.