The popularity of minimum wage increases with voters has sometimes led to battles between voters and legislatures, as well as between states and smaller communities within them. Many of the states that voted to increase their minimums have also previously passed laws forbidding cities from setting their local wages higher. Workers in Birmingham, Alabama's largest city, have been fighting the state in court since 2016 over whether the city has the right to raise its wages. In Michigan, legislators this year passed a wage increase before it was slated to go on the ballot in November, then, after the election, passed laws reducing the wage increases.