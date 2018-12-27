Henryetta Youth Wrestling Coach In Jail Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says a youth wrestling coach from Henryetta is in jail accused of child sexual abuse.
They say 38-year-old Michael Olazabal was arrested Thursday and is being held in jail on one count of child sexual abuse. Investigators say they discovered evidence that Olazabal had been sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16.
Olazabal is being held on a $50,000 bond and his initial court appearance is on January 10th.
According to Dave Hutchings, the president of the Henryetta Knights Youth Wrestling Program, Olazabal was a volunteer coach. Hutchings said, however, that Olazabal will no longer be helping out with the program.
Deputies say as of now, there are no additional victims. However, the investigation is on-going.
Parents of the children in the program are holding a meeting tonight at 6 p.m.