TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police say they've arrested Joshua Pickett in connection with the theft of more than a dozen AR-15 and AK-47 rifles.

Officers say Pickett cut a hole in the roof at Second Hand Rose Pawn shop, then used rappelling gear to get inside.

They say he stole 18 weapons in all. Police said they got an anonymous tip about the theft and found 14 of the weapons after getting a search warrant.

 