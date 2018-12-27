Former Sperry Police Officer Turns To Go Fund Me For Legal Fees
SPERRY, Oklahoma - A former Sperry police officer is turning to Go Fund Me for help with his legal fees.
So far, eight people have donated their money to Michael Townsend, who admitted to loaning someone money, and giving them a ride, to buy marijuana. When Townsend was an officer, he stopped to smile for a picture during a search warrant, where he seized several marijuana plants back in October.
Two people were arrested.
He’s facing two drug charges himself, and he's asking for money through a Go Fund Me page. So far, he has raised about 10 percent of his goal.
On the page, he says in part, "...I need help to pay for my legal fees so justice can be done." He adds, "...I've come to pray that this system works."
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Townsend asked his former roommate to help him identify plants from the marijuana bust and gave the man almost two grams for his help. The two continued talking on Facebook.
The arrest affidavit says Townsend's friend told him he "...didn't make any money off that weed because it was wet." The former officer responds in part, "... I haven't taken anything to OSBI yet so, I got you."
The conversation goes on, and Townsend's arrest affidavit says the two start talking about making a trip to Claremore.
"So he loaned $200 to the informant and drove him to go purchase different marijuana,” OSBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge Beth Green said.
The affidavit says Townsend admitted to loaning the man money to buy weed and giving him a ride to buy it. Court documents also say Townsend transported the marijuana under the hood of his patrol car.
Townsend served as a Sperry Police Officer for almost one year. The Sperry Police Department said they can't comment because OSBI is handling the investigation.
News On 6 reached out to Townsend's attorney for comment but did not hear back.