Snow Causes Road Closures In Okla. Panhandle
Thursday, December 27th 2018, 11:18 AM CST
A winter storm has dumped snow onto the Oklahoma panhandle overnight and caused road closures Thursday.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers temporarily reduced their non-essential services Thursday for Cimarron and Texas counties.
Troopers shutdown U.S. Highway 54 from Guymon to the Texas state line, U.S. Highway 412 from Guymon to the New Mexico state line and State Highway 136 from Guymon to the Kansas state line due to heavy snow Thursday morning.
News 9 StormTracker Marty Logan has been tracking the wintry weather in the panhandle.