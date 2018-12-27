Naval Officer Recruiting Station Opens In Downtown OKC
Automobile Alley in the heart Oklahoma City is now home to a new Naval Officer Recruiting Station.
The new station had a ribbon cutting Thursday morning at its location in Automobile Alley. This location replaces the now closed Naval Officer Recruitment Center near south Meridian Avenue and southwest 20th Street.
Currently the new location is the only Navy Officer Recruiting Station in Oklahoma and part of the Naval Recruiting District Dallas.
OKC Mayor David Holt, NRD Dallas Commanding Officer, Commander Brock Miller, and the OKC Manager Craig Freeman all attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Naval Officers said the new location is ideal for meeting current recruiting incentives to support a 355 ship Navy. Nationally the Navy is looking to recruit 42,000 sailors this year.
"At the officer recruiting station we are looking for college graduates with a minimum of a Bachelors Degree and also medical professionals to serve in the capacity they are trained in. Whether it be doctors, dentists, nurses and also anyone who wants to serve. We have programs, everything from a pilot to an intelligence office to nuclear engineers," said Lt. Charles Long, US Navy.
Four recruiters will operate out of the office and will carry out Naval Office Recruitment for the entire state.