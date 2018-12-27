Mr. Trump left without meeting any Iraqi officials.

The unannounced visit came days after Mr. Trump ordered a pullout from Syria and fired Defense Secretary James Mattis after he had first resigned in protest.

While in Iraq, Mr. Trump insisted the decision to pull out of Syria was not as sudden as it seemed -- that he had told the military to get out a year and a half ago but kept giving in to their requests to stay another six months.

"And they said again recently, 'Can we have more time?' and I said, 'Nope, you can't have anymore time. You got enough time,'" the president said.

He said there are "no plans at all" to pull out of Iraq.