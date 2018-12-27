News
Police Diver Rescues Puppy On Frozen Lake
A police diver jumped into a frozen lake to rescue a puppy stuck in ice in Turkey on Wednesday.
Video released by the municipality of Van showed diver Burak Okten trying to break the ice carousel with his arm and rescuing the puppy.
"It was the final moments, I barely made it. It's good we rescued (her)," Okten said after bringing the dog to safety.
The puppy, who suffered from hypothermia, was wrapped in towels and taken to veterinary clinic after receiving CPR. Municipality officials said she was receiving the necessary treatment for her condition and was expected to fully recover.