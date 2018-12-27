News
Frenchman Aims To Travel 2,800 Miles In Barrel Capsule
A Frenchman has departed on a journey across the Atlantic in a specially designed barrel capsule, which will use ocean currents alone to propel him across the sea.
Jean-Jacques Savin set off from El Hierro in Spain's Canary Islands on Wednesday and is aiming to complete his 2,800-mile journey to the Caribbean in about three months.
The 71-year-old will drop markers from his 10-foot long, 7-foot wide resin-coated plywood capsule along the trip, to assist oceanographers in their study of currents in the Atlantic Ocean.