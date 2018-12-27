Station 31
Good Sign: 'Hollywood' Brown Running Routes At Practice For Sooners
MIAMI, Florida - The question on the minds of every Oklahoma Sooners fan: will Marquise "Hollywood" Brown play against Alabama on Saturday?
The University of Oklahoma coaching staff has been mum on his status for this weekend's national semifinal, but there was a good sign on Wednesday.
Hollywood practiced.
Former News 9 intern and University of Oklahoma student Tori Johnson shot this video of Brown practicing, running routes.
Brown injured his left foot in the Big 12 championship game against Texas.