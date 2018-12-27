MIAMI, Florida - The question on the minds of every Oklahoma Sooners fan: will Marquise "Hollywood" Brown play against Alabama on Saturday?

The University of Oklahoma coaching staff has been mum on his status for this weekend's national semifinal, but there was a good sign on Wednesday.

Hollywood practiced.

Former News 9 intern and University of Oklahoma student Tori Johnson shot this video of Brown practicing, running routes.

Brown injured his left foot in the Big 12 championship game against Texas.