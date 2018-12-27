Pride Of Bixby Performing In London's New Year's Day Parade
BIXBY, Oklahoma - More than 150 Bixby High School band members are headed in London to perform in front of an international audience. The Bixby Band is on their way to London where they’ll perform in the London New Year’s Day parade.
“Once we get there we will, of course, have the New Year’s parade and there will also be a concert at Cadagon Hall, which is where the New York Philharmonic performs doing a sit down classical concert there. We'll do the BBC version of Good Morning America there," said Band Director Jeremy Parker.
The students said it took more than 2 years to plan the trip and they want to thank everyone who helped them prepare and fundraise.
"I've barely been out of state so the fact that my first time ever is all the way over is really exciting," said student Alaina Armendariz.
In addition to the students who will be performing, there are chaperones and family members in the group as well. The group left Tulsa on six separate flights and they will have to ship over 200 instruments.
"They are rather accomplished in terms of state championships but this opportunity for these kids to travel internationally is something cool and I am very happy for them," said Superintendent Rob Miller.
The chance to perform in the parade is invitation only and they say they only invite the best of the best.
The parade will be streamed live on www.LNYDP.com. You can also keep up with the Pride of Bixby's London trip at their website.