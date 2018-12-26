News
Norman Ticket Broker Still Has Options To Catch Orange Bowl
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The owner of Norman Ticket Broker, “Tickets Unlimited”, Scooter Proctor says he still has tickets to Saturday’s Orange Bowl in Miami.
The University of Oklahoma will take on the University of Alabama in a National Semi Final game.
He says he sold out of same-day travel packages to the Orange Bowl just 72 hours after OU won the Big Twelve Title Game. P
roctor says he’s already working on travel packages to the National Championship game in Santa Clara on January 7th.
“I won’t know why you wouldn’t,” he said. “They’re gonna have to score 50 points to beat us. What an offense we have.”