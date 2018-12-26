News
Inauguration Events Planned For Governor-Elect Kevin Stitt
Wednesday, December 26th 2018, 5:01 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tickets are now on sale for a week's worth of events around the state to celebrate Kevin Stitt taking over the Governor's office. Stitt will be the state's 28th governor.
Stitt will be sworn into office at 11:30 a.m. January 14th. The ceremony and reception are free and open to the public.
Pre-inaugural events include a children's festival and a black-tie ball here in Tulsa. The Scissortail Children's Festival is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, January 12 at the Oklahoma Aquarium.
The Redbud Ball starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 12 at Cox Business Center.
