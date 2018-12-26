Some of it is valuable, such as the gold pieces, and some are not so valuable, like a Tic Tak, or an old hockey ticket, things like that. Major Mark Harwell is the Area Commander for the Salvation Army; he says it’s simple. People are emptying their pockets, whatever comes out goes into the kettle. They’ve got watch batteries, charms, pendants, game tokens, you name it, they’ve gotten it. If the item has value they put it to work otherwise it’s discarded.