Salvation Army Says Red Kettles Often Filled With More Than Coins
TULSA, Oklahoma - The bell ringing is over for this season and the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command says they have achieved their community goal. Green Country donors helped The Salvation Army raise $703,359.17, which is an increase of $73,827 over the 2017 total.
Several gold pieces showed up in the red kettles this year, and you'll be surprised at what other stuff gets tossed in too.
Some of it is valuable, such as the gold pieces, and some are not so valuable, like a Tic Tak, or an old hockey ticket, things like that. Major Mark Harwell is the Area Commander for the Salvation Army; he says it’s simple. People are emptying their pockets, whatever comes out goes into the kettle. They’ve got watch batteries, charms, pendants, game tokens, you name it, they’ve gotten it. If the item has value they put it to work otherwise it’s discarded.
They’ve gotten several gold pieces this year, more than in other years. Although the kettle drive is over, they are still counting up the totals. Major Harwell says the drive proceeds funds next year’s programs.
“Roughly about 30,000 people will receive services from the Salvation Army next year,” he says.
So, he says, when the drive comes around again, keep the pocket offerings coming, because along with the buttons, bangles and batteries come coins, cash, and the occasional Gold Krugerrand.
Anyone who would like to help with The Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program in other ways can go to www.SalArmyTulsa.org to donate.