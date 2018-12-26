Broken Arrow Man Accused Of Throwing Bleach On Girlfriend
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police arrested a man they said threw bleach on his girlfriend during an argument. Marquinta Goff, 26, was booked into jail on a misdemeanor complaint of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Police were called to the 600 block of North 4th Street Monday afternoon, December 24. They said they interviewed the victim who had visible injuries to her body.
She told them she and Goff were arguing in their apartment in front of their two small children when he became physical, an arrest report states. The report states Goff took her into the bathroom, threw bleach on her chest, slammed her head into the towel rack several times and then kicked her when she tried to get away.
The woman had a bloody cut on the side of her head and her left ear was bleeding, the report states. She also had several marks on both legs below the knees that looked fresh, police said.
The arresting officer said when Goff then left the apartment he broke both side mirrors off a friend's GMC Envoy that was parked at the complex.
Police said they questioned Goff, and he wasn't very cooperative. They said he did tell them, "I broke the mirrors off the car, but she hurt herself."