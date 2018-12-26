News
Custer County Boy On A Mission To Help Fight Cancer
Butler 5th grader Jax Sealey began collecting aluminum cans a year and a half ago.
He donates all of the proceeds to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Last year, the 11-year-old raised $13,000.
This year, he’s already passed $14,000, and hopes to make it to $20,000 by next April.
Because of Jax’s generosity and big heart, he is in the running for a national humanitarian award from US Cellular.
His mother Jara Parker is very proud.
“And the more he gets nominated, the better chances there he wins $10,000 that goes toward that charity, which would be St. Jude’s,” she said.