Second Person Dies After Sperry Christmas Day Crash
Wednesday, December 26th 2018, 11:28 AM CST
SPERRY, Oklahoma - A second person has died following a Christmas Day crash near Sperry, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP said the driver, 55-year-old Terry Lynn Bumgarner of Turley, died just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 26. They said passenger Samuel Bumgarner Jr. died at the scene.
According to OHP, Terry Bumgarner was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash when she failed to yield at an intersection. Her car, which was carrying four people in total, was T-Boned by a truck.
"People got to remember even on Christmas Day you have to drive safely and pay attention to your intersections," an OHP trooper said.