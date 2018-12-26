News
OK City Chorus' Rendition Of Jingle Bells Goes Viral
A video of the OK City Chorus' performance of Jingle Bells is spreading the holiday cheer.
The concert, which was held last week, featured a woman in the choir jingling bells during Jingle Bells.
The woman, known as Marie on the OK City Chorus' Facebook page, is seen jingling bells and dancing while wearing light up, Christmas tree sunglasses.
According to the choir's Facebook page, Marie has a beautiful bass voice, she wasn't singing because she couldn't see the director with her sunglasses on, she is a college professor and she isn't old enough to be your grandmother.
Don't worry, the choir totally knew she was jingling bells. They just didn't know she would jingle those bells like no one was watching.
Let's all be more like Marie!