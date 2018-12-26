Tulsa Thieves Rappel Into Pawn Shop, Take AR-15 Rifles
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said they are investigating a burglary report after thieves stole about a dozen AR-15 rifles from a pawn shop. Police said it happened at Second Hand Rose Pawn Shop at 2100 East 3rd Street.
Officers believe this was not a crime of opportunity and was well planned out, possibly by someone familiar with the building.
"It's not something where you'd say let's rappel off this building and see if we can get in it. It's someone that says, hey let's rappel off this building because I know we can get in it," said TPD Officer Jeanne Pierce
The suspects cut a hole in the roof towards the back on the business and used rappelling gear to get in and out of the shop, according to police. Officers said they got away with at over a dozen weapons.
"It is a little terrifying. We have 16 weapons on the street. We don't know who has those weapons. We don't know who they are going to give them to. We don't know what they are going to use them for," said Pierce.
The investigation found telephone lines had been cut on December 21, disabling the alarm for the business. The backup alarm didn't go off, police said.
"This wasn't an easy crime. This was a well thought out planned crime so that makes us believe it's probably someone who was familiar with the building," said Pierce.
TPD said theft took place sometime over the Christmas holiday when the business was closed. Right now police say they don't have any suspects, the owner of the shop didn't want to talk on camera.
If you know anything that could help police call Crimestoppers to make an anonymous tip.