Oklahoma Weather: Get An Umbrella For Christmas? You're In Luck
OKLAHOMA CITY -
If you got a really nice umbrella for Christmas, we've got some good news. You're going to get to use it Wednesday in Oklahoma.
A band of moderate to heavy showers and even a few storms is making its way across the Sooner State.
News 9 meteorologist Justin Rudicel said viewers can expect rain and storms to develop Wednesday morning and move eastward across the day.
"Some heavy rainfall likely with some stronger storms possible," he said.
