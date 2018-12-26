Police Warn Your Christmas Trash Could Make You A Target
People by now have had time to open their Christmas gifts, but police say potential thieves may also be looking to enjoy them.
Just like porch pirates are on the lookout for holiday deliveries near your front door, some thieves wait until the days after Christmas to strike.
The boxes are usually giveaway as to what was under the tree inside. Police warn before garbage collection day, it's best to keep your boxes inside or in the trash can and out of sight of thieves.
If you want to get rid of your boxes before then, you can always make a trip to your nearby recycling center.
"For instance if you have a large television box, break it down and put it inside your trash can. Unfortunately thieves are prominent this time of year. They're looking for signs somebody has something valuable inside their home like a box out on the street," said Megan Morgan, OKCPD.