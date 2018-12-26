News
Cotton County Sheriff Hospitalized After Joining Vehicle Pursuit
WALTERS, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma sheriff is in stable condition after he crashed his cruiser into a tree during a police pursuit.
Officials say Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson has been upgraded and could be released from the hospital soon.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 59-year-old Simpson was responding to assist with a stolen vehicle pursuit early Monday when he lost control of his cruiser on a gravel road and slammed into a tree.
He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Lawton and then flown by helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and internal injuries.
The patrol reports Simpson was not wearing a seat belt.