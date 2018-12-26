OSU & OU Arrive, Prepare For Their Respective Bowl Games
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Oklahoma State Cowboys and OU Sooners are both getting for their bowl games this upcoming weekend.
OSU is playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday, December 31st.
The team arrived Monday and went to practice that night.
The Cowboys are facing off against 23rd ranked Missouri.
While OSU coach Mike Gundy says preparation is key, he wants the players to enjoy the experience.
"We've been fairly successful in the way we handle our players and that we want them to really experience and enjoy Memphis. There's time in the day for 45-50 minutes of meetings and an 1:45 of practice, and we want them to enjoy themselves in the evening." said Coach Mike Gundy.
Meanwhile, Kyler Murray and the Sooners enjoyed some Christmas Day beach time on Tuesday. Murray was seen playing "500" with some beach-goers.
The team had to practice before heading out to the beach for some fun in the sun. The OU Sooners play Alabama, Saturday, December 29th at the Orange Bowl against Alabama.
News On 6's Dean Blevins and John Holcomb will be covering both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's bowl games Saturday and Monday.