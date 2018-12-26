OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two people are in the Okmulgee County jail on complaints including drug trafficking and reckless driving after deputies stopped their car on I-40 Saturday, December 22nd.

They are identified as 28-year-old Shara Cumins and 36-year-old Lieutenant Holstick.

Inside the car, deputies found more than 100 pounds of marijuana. They say the pair also had a child in the car.