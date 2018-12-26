Crime
2 Arrested After Okmulgee Deputies Find 100 Pounds Of Marijuana In Their Car
Wednesday, December 26th 2018, 2:02 AM CST
Updated:
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two people are in the Okmulgee County jail on complaints including drug trafficking and reckless driving after deputies stopped their car on I-40 Saturday, December 22nd.
They are identified as 28-year-old Shara Cumins and 36-year-old Lieutenant Holstick.
Inside the car, deputies found more than 100 pounds of marijuana. They say the pair also had a child in the car.