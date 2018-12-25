For short-term economic relief, and to make sure her family will be able to pay next year's bills, Kidwell said she plans to file for unemployment benefits. She also expressed concern about her furloughed coworkers.

"One just bought a new house and has a lot of expenses coming up," she said. "Another one took back some Christmas gifts this year."

Despite these challenges, Kidwell said she and her colleagues "will work hard and get our job done, but it's very stressful and I know morale is low." Kidwell said all she wishes for this Christmas is to "not be furloughed."