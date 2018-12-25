Oklahoma Teachers Will Continue To Fight For Change In 2019
It's been eight months since teachers walked out of their classrooms and headed to the state Capitol to fight for their students.
They say they were happy they were able to secure a raise, but they know more work still needs to be done in 2019.
Many teachers knew that change for Oklahoma's education system wasn't going to happen overnight, but now that several education supporters were voted into office, many of them feel confident going into 2019. They believe change is finally coming for Oklahoma students.
“Anyone who thinks we don't need to invest in education, needs to come spend a day in a public-school classroom,” said Vice President of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association, Shawna Mott-Wright.
Mott-Wright has never stopped fighting for students.
“It’s a shame and really it’s just criminal that I had more resources as a teacher in the early 90s, than our kids have today in such a global society,” said Mott-Wright.
She believes now that the education caucus in the legislature has grown, they have great momentum going into the new year.
“People are telling us with their votes that education is important to them,” said Mott-Wright.
As part of their three-year plan, the OEA is asking for a $3,000 salary increase for teachers, $2,500 salary increase for support staff, $150 million for school operations and an 8 percent cost-of-living-adjustment for education retirees in 2019.
“With retired teachers, I’ve seen it with my own eyes, this is the poverty line and this is what they’re making. They’ve devoted their lives to raising other people’s children and this is how we thank them?” said Mott-Wright.
According to the National Education Association, Oklahoma teachers now rank 37th nationally in average pay.
The state is still behind in per pupil spending. They are 44th in the country and last in the region.
But with new money added to the budget from the Board of Equalization, educators believe these goals are within reach.
"We need our legislators to come to the table,” said Sheri Gately, who is a teacher at Putnam City. “Put political parties aside and stop blaming one another. And work together to create a plan and propel our state forward"
Investing in education, is investing in the future of our state.
“93% of kids in Oklahoma attend public schools, so it’s really how do we want to shape our state. So, we need to invest,” said Mott-Wright.
Lawmakers will have an organizational day on Tuesday, January 8. Then, the first day of the session begins on Monday, February 4.