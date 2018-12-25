Norman PD Releases Bodycam Video Of Armed Robbery Suspect Chase, Crash
Three people have been charged following an armed robbery, short chase and crash in Norman.
News 9 has received newly released body camera of their arrests from the police department.
Kristopher Pace, 20, Alexis Morales, 20, and KC Starr Campbell, 29, have all been charged with multiple felonies.
Police were called about 1:35 p.m. Saturday on December 8, to the 1100 block of Oak Tree Avenue. A male victim said he had been robbed at gunpoint of his money, backpack, jewelry and shoes.
Officers spotted the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on McGee Drive from State Highway 9 and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle tried to get away, but it crashed into a silver Jeep on Lindsey Street moments later.
The driver of the other vehicle Cole Compton, 21, was taken to a local hospital.
Officer said Pace, Morales and Campbell bailed out of their vehicle and tried to run away on foot. Two were arrested quickly after the crash. Police said Campbell tried to steal another vehicle before his arrest.
A good Samaritan pulled over to check on the victim in the jeep, and then watched Campbell steal her SUV.
Norman Police said Campbell used the SUV to try and strike an officer.
However, the vehicle crashed into a closed daycare center just feet away from the first crash.
Pace was arrested on complaints of robbery, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury, conspiracy and carrying firearms after felony conviction.
Morales was arrested on complaints of robbery, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, conspiracy and carrying firearms after felony conviction.
Campbell was arrested on complaints of robbery, carrying firearms after felony conviction, using offensive weapon in felony, leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of controlled dangerous substance, eluding, conspiracy and larceny of a motor vehicle.
All three were taken to the Cleveland County jail.