Boys & Girls Club Visited By Oklahoma City Soldiers
Oklahoma City, OK - Christmas was a lot brighter this year for a group of deserving kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma City thanks to the Oklahoma City Soldiers.
A group of those soldiers showed up in uniform to deliver toys and a little holiday cheer to the children. The group gave about 75 bags of toys they raised through internal donations. The gesture is part of a community partnership and there was no shortage of smiles and gratitude.
Boys & Girls Club Staff in OKC say the event was important for a lot of reasons, but one of them was to show the good all soldiers do in the community. Some staff members tell me this was the first time some of the kids have even seen a soldier in uniform.
“I really appreciate their service and I’m really glad they are here because we wouldn’t have freedom without them,” said 10-year-old Julius Moore.
“What I’m hoping this does is, from this point on when they see a military person in uniform, don’t be afraid to go up and speak to them and give them a handshake. High five, whatever it is, and it may inspire our kids to one day join our Armed Services. It’s a pretty nice living and I hope it just really inspires our kids,” said Jaye Johnson of the Boys & Girls Club
Both the Boys & Girls Club and U.S. Army recruiting Battalion say one of the goals is to help inspire youth to become great citizens.