Non-Profit Surprises Prague, Drumright Hospital Employees' Families With Christmas Gifts
An Oklahoma City non-profit surprised children of Prague Hospital employees Monday afternoon, with a slew of Christmas presents.
“Operation Christmas Train Set” Executive Director Dustin Fisher dropped off more than 120 gifts for children whose parents work at Prague and Drumright hospitals. Both facilities are owned by a Florida company that’s been the subject of financial investigations. It’s also a company that was several days late paying its employees earlier this month.
Lisa Loftin works at Prague Hospital. Six weeks ago, her daughter, her daughter’s husband and their three young children moved in with Loftin, because of financial hardship. She says the Christmas presents for her grandchildren were really appreciated.
“Just everything people have done. Businesses here in town have donated stuff. I mean it’s phenomenal,” she said. “It blows my mind what all these people have done.”
Fisher says a $2,500 grant from Burlington Northern Santa Fe helped finance Monday’s outing.
“When I talked about the mission of our foundation, I started out as one of those kids,” he said. “The oil field was very uncertain when I was a child. But yet, you know, people through the Lord helping my folks through different situations, provided for me when I was a kid.”