OKC Family Reunited With Pet That Escaped Devastating House Fire
A metro family was reunited with the one pet that escaped a devastating house fire. The family lost nearly a dozen animals in the fire on Saturday that destroyed their Northwest Oklahoma City home.
News 9 was there when Tank was found roaming their neighborhood and brought back to his tearful owner.
“It’s OK baby,” said Tyrene Turoczi, homeowner. “I’m so glad you made it, so glad you made it.”
Tank is a rescue Turoczi took in, along with several other animals.
“I lost everybody,” said Turoczi. “But at least I have him.”
Her home went up in flames Saturday night while she was out Christmas shopping, but her three sons were upstairs. They said a space heater in a back room started the blaze.
“One of them got up and walked downstairs, and the whole back of the house was on fire,” said Harvey Wreath, homeowner’s father. “He opened the door to the room in the back and it just let the fire come into the house.”
Seven dogs were in the room, they all died except Tank. The family also lost a cat, a Mallard duck, fish and a turtle. The three people inside escaped the fire with only the clothes they were wearing.
Their grandfather came by the house to take another look at the ruins.
“Lost all their games, their Christmas,” said Wreath. “The great grandkids she was getting ready to have over for Christmas, they just, everything burnt to a crisp.”
To make matters worse, Wreath said looters came through scavenging for anything that did not burn.
“It’s sad that people will steal from you when you’re down,” said Wreath.
He is grateful his family survived. The return of a pet brings them some comfort this Christmas.
The family is staying at their church until the insurance company issues money for them to stay at a hotel.