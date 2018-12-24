News
2 Idabel Men Drown While Fishing
Monday, December 24th 2018, 2:20 PM CST
Updated:
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two men drowned after the boat they were fishing in became swamped with water Sunday afternoon in McCurtain County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened sometime between 3 and 4 p.m. December 23 on a private lake 14 miles east of Idabel.
Troopers said Lapatrick D. Van, 41; and Kenney Mayes, 54, were in an 11-foot aluminum boat when they went into the water. Neither was wearing a floatation device, according to an OHP incident report.
Idabel firefighters recovered the men's bodies early Monday morning. Both men were from Idabel.