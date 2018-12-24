News
Dallas Hotel Hosts Homeless Population For Christmas
DALLAS, Texas - A hotel in Dallas held its annual event for around 500 homeless people, providing them with a warm meal and place to stay for Christmas as a way of giving back to the community.
It happens each year at the Omni Hotel, and it's an event that's now a decade old.
"We've been doing it for 10 years now, and every year it's been so beautiful, wonderful, man. We have a good time at the Omni, and 'Merry Christmas!'" said attendee Pamela Durham.
David Timothy, known as 'The Soup Man,' along with hundreds of volunteers, puts up each guest in the Omni Hotel for Christmas.
The annual event and fundraiser goes through 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.