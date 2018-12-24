News
Family Rescued After Boat Overturns On Oologah Lake
Monday, December 24th 2018, 2:46 PM CST
Updated:
LAKE OOLOGAH, Oklahoma - Emergency crews responded to a boating incident on Oologah Lake Monday afternoon.
Nowata County Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett said they got a 911 call from a man who said his boat had gone under.
Emergency crews responded to the boat ramp at Double Creek Cove near East 240 Road and Park Road after getting the call for help.
Another boater came to the family's aid, picking up the man, his wife, and two kids, she said. The sheriff said all four were OK and refused medical treatment from Northwestern Fire Department.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Nowata EMS also responded. An OHP trooper at the scene said the family's fishing boat started taking on water for an unknown reason and capsized.