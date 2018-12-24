News
Silver Alert Issued For Woman, 78, Last Seen At NW OKC Hospital
Monday, December 24th 2018, 12:54 PM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a missing 78-year-old last seen at a northwest Oklahoma City hospital.
Oklahoma City Police issued the alert for Linda Wasson, last seen at Mercy Hospital in the 4400 block of West Memorial Road early Monday morning.
She is a white female last seen in a black jacket and wearing a red button-down shirt and blue jeans, according to an OCPD alert sent at 12:45 p.m.
Police said she may be in a 2016 Honda Pilot with Oklahoma license plate AJD062.