Basketball: 11-1 Sooners Return To AP Top 25
NORMAN, Oklahoma - It's taken an impressive 11-1 start to the season, but the Oklahoma Sooners men's basketball team has returned to the Associated Press Top 25.
Lon Kruger's club debuts at No. 25 this week. The Sooners have wins over Florida, Dayton, Notre Dame, Wichita State, USC, Creighton and Northwestern with their only loss being to then No. 25 Wisconsin, 78-58. The Badgers are currently ranked 15th in the nation.
Oklahoma is led by Christian James and features a balanced offense and much-improved defense from a year ago.
The Sooners open Big 12 play against Kansas on Jan. 2.
Duke is the No. 1 team in the country, followed by Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, Kansas, Nevada, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Florida State and Virginia Tech.
Texas Tech is No. 11, while Kansas State, Iowa State and TCU each got votes for the weekly ranking.