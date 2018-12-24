Comfort Dental Offering Free Dental Services Monday
The holiday season is a time many give back and some local dentists are offering free dental service Monday.
Comfort dental has been in the area for about 7 years, and each one of those years they've held a free dental care day.
Fillings, extractions and cleanings... all for free. Last year their location on north May Avenue served over 40 people. Comfort Dental said they want to continue to grow this year.
Doors open at 7:30 and as long as you're in line by 11:30 a.m. you should have no problem being seen.
"We've always prided ourselves on having lower costs and trying to give access to care. Even with all of those things that we have put in place, there is still a need. So this is one way that the founders of the company have decided is a way we can give back to the community," said David Gray, Comfort Dental.
Services will be offered from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Monday.