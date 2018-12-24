News
Partly Cloudy And Cool Christmas Eve
Another nice day Monday, but it will be a touch breezy.
Christmas Day looks nice too with above normal temps. A chance for some drizzle early in the day with rain chances ramping up late in the evening.
Wednesday still looks like a washout with rain & thunderstorms. The heavy rain will tamper off through the morning on Thursday. This could be a big time winter storm for the central and northern Plains.
Light snow is forecast for Saturday across parts of Oklahoma and another storm could arrive around New Year’s Day.