Another nice day Monday, but it will be a touch breezy.

Christmas Day looks nice too with above normal temps. A chance for some drizzle early in the day with rain chances ramping up late in the evening.

Wednesday still looks like a washout with rain & thunderstorms. The heavy rain will tamper off through the morning on Thursday. This could be a big time winter storm for the central and northern Plains. 

Light snow is forecast for Saturday across parts of Oklahoma and another storm could arrive around New Year’s Day. 
 
 