List Of Major Retailers Open Christmas Eve
If you still haven’t finished your Christmas shopping, you’re not alone.
Several major retailers will remain open Christmas Eve and even Christmas Day to accommodate last-minute shoppers.
Confirm store hours by calling your closest location.
Academy Sports & Outdoors: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bass Pro Shops: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Burger King: Select locations open Christmas.
Carl's Jr: Participating locations open Tuesday.
CVS: Most stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas day; pharmacy varies.
Denny's: Open 24 hours.
Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DSW: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
IHOP: Most locations will have regular hours Tuesday.
Lowe's: Stores close at 6 p.m.
McDonald's: Participating locations open Tuesday.
Petco: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ross: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Starbucks: Hours vary, check your location.
Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ulta: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Walgreens: Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas.
Walmart: Stores close at 6 p.m. and all locations closed Christmas.