If you still haven’t finished your Christmas shopping, you’re not alone.

Several major retailers will remain open Christmas Eve and even Christmas Day to accommodate last-minute shoppers.

Confirm store hours by calling your closest location.

Academy Sports & Outdoors: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burger King: Select locations open Christmas. 

Carl's Jr: Participating locations open Tuesday. 

CVS: Most stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas day; pharmacy varies. 

Denny's: Open 24 hours. 

Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

DSW: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

IHOP: Most locations will have regular hours Tuesday.

Lowe's: Stores close at 6 p.m.

McDonald's: Participating locations open Tuesday. 

Petco: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Ross: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Starbucks: Hours vary, check your location. 

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Ulta: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Walgreens: Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas. 

Walmart: Stores close at 6 p.m. and all locations closed Christmas. 

 