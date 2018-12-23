“On 12/18/2018 Acting City Manager Matt White received a complaint from a pet owner along with a short video. The owner reported her two dogs were “pepper sprayed” while inside of their fenced yard in the 900 block of W. Woodson by an Animal Control Officer. Mr. White directed an internal investigation based on the complaint and initial video recording.

Internal Affairs Investigators were assigned to follow-up on the owner’s complaint. Investigators reviewed the supplied video recording as well as interviewed neighbors, witnesses, photographed the reported fence section as well as interviewed the Animal Control Officer.

The investigation determined that the animal control officer was dispatched to a report of two pit bull dogs out in the area of 900 W. Woodson on 12/17/2018. Further, the Animal Control Officer did not use pepper spray on the two dogs while inside of their fenced yard. The pepper spray was used by the Officer when the animals approached him in an aggressive manner while responding to the report of the animals running loose in the neighboring yards and street.

The video supplied by the owner appeared to support the owner’s report. Upon further review of the video with “still shots”, it was obvious the officer did display the “pepper spray can” at the two dogs while they were inside of the fence to keep them inside of the yard as he attempted to make contact with the owners. The video also showed the spray was not discharged as the spray safety mechanism was not disengaged. Additionally, the dye bonding agent of the pepper stray was not present on any of the fencing material where the alleged act occurred.

As a result of the investigation, no further action was taken with regard to the video. The Police Department is reviewing current policy and practice as well as exploring additional resource when dealing with similar calls for service.”