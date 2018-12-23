Trump Says Mattis Out By Jan. 1; Patrick Shanahan To Be Acting Defense Secretary
WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump said Defense Secretary James Mattis will leave his job sooner than had been planned last week, and he is appointing Deputy Secretary Patrick Shanahan as acting secretary of defense. In a tweet Sunday, Mr. Trump said Shanahan would step into the new role on Jan. 1.
CBS News correspondent David Martin first reported the news on "Face the Nation" Sunday, citing a senior administration official.
Mattis had planned to work through the February 28 date he cited in his resignation letter. Mattis abruptly announced he would resign after Mr. Trump stunned advisers with this week's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.
The retired Marine general wrote in his resignation letter, "You have the right to have a secretary of defense whose views are better aligned with yours."