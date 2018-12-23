News
Wynnewood Tiger Put Down After Spinal Condition Discovered
WYNNEWOOD, Oklahoma - The tiger in Wynnewood, Oklahoma was put down Saturday evening.
Promise, who had debilitating arthritis, was being treated with CBD oil. PETA got involved after they heard about the tiger. After reviewing the video, one of their vets said the cat appeared to need more aggressive treatment.
Promise was put down after vets found he was suffering from an incurable spinal condition.
His owner Jeff Low says he and his team did everything they could to ease Promise's pain.