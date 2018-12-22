Charity Pays Off $18 Thousand In Walmart Layaways
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - People are getting into the holiday spirit by paying off tens of thousands of strangers' layaway items at Walmarts across the country.
One Walmart in Spencer was blessed by a group who paid off $18000 in layaways.
They're calling it a Christmas miracle and dozens of families were blessed this holiday season by someone's random act of kindness.
Walmart layaway lets customers put their items on hold and pay off their bill over time. Once all the items on their layaway are paid for, shoppers can take the merchandise home.
Secret Santa's are popping up all over the country, making spirits bright, and paying off the layaway balances.
Earlier this week, one Midwest City Walmart was touched by what they're calling 'the layaway angel'.
"We got a call, my assistant manager Sonja got a call, and it was Champion World Network. They said they wanted to come pay off a lot of our associates layaways, or customers layaways," said Walmart Store Manager, Tasha Jasper.
77 families discovered that a stranger had paid of their layaway items. Which was a total of $18000 dollars paid off by Champion World Network, which is based out of Tulsa.
"I did get to thank them in person. It is just amazing to see that kind of community outreach," said Jasper. "For them to reach out to little Midwest City, it's just amazing."
For Jasper, one specific family comes to mind when she reflects on the past week.
"They were coming to cancel it because they just didn't have money to make ends meet for Christmas time," she said.
But when Jasper told them the good news, she said their eyes started filling with tears. And the joy they received from it, is what Christmas is all about.
"It's just amazing to see their faces light up and then a little bit of relief is taken off of them because they know they can take care of their families for Christmas and put those presents underneath the tree," said Jasper.
She says that even being a small part in this Christmas blessing has touched her in ways she never thought possible.