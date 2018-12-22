OKC Homeowner Burglarized For The Fifth Time Before Christmas
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City homeowner says her block is continuously targeted by thieves.
The victim, Maryann Reyes, says she was just burglarized a fifth time, putting a damper on her holiday.
Reyes says in past years, she’s had her car stolen, and her home broken into and burglarized.
Two days ago, two men took thousands of dollars-worth of tools from Reyes’ husband's truck.
“It makes me so mad to see how easy and fast they take something from someone who's worked so hard for,” Reyes said.
Reyes says her neighbors are also targeted on Northwest 16th Street.
According to Reyes, proximity to the highway may be drawing thieves in.
The homeowner says she’d like to move, but runs a business out of her home, making relocating a challenge.
In the meantime, Reyes has installed multiple security cameras around her home, which captured the image of the two latest suspects and their vehicle,
“We are aware now. We have your faces. We know who you are. We know what you're driving, and we want you to be caught,” Reyes said.
With Christmas around the corner, Reyes is now saving money to replace tools the thieves made off with in just minutes.
Oklahoma City Police confirm they are investigating the case.