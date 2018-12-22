TOP 5: Most Popular News 9 Videos Of The Week
Oklahoma City, OK - The week of December 16th had lots of people talking. News 9 was on the scene for several big stories ranging from heartwarming moments to terrible tragedies. Below are the five most viewed and most shared videos of the week for News 9.
First caught everyone's attention as the Monday night Oklahoma City-Chicago game was halted for several minutes with 4:27 left in the second quarter Monday night after a melee broke out near the Thunder bench when Chicago's Cameron Payne fouled Terrance Ferguson and, nearly simultaneously, Westbrook and Kris Dunn exchanged pushes.
Next, a father whose daughter died while booked in the Oklahoma County Jail says his daughter was in need of medical attention.
Third, is a heartwarming story as six Oklahoma kids battling cancer received a special visit on Sunday. Santa with hundreds of bikers in tow visited them during the annual OK Kids Korral Toy Ride.
Up next, is Bob Mills SkyNews 9 footage from a police pursuit. Two men were taken into custody following the chase across Oklahoma City and Yukon Wednesday afternoon.
Finally, is the opening of the ShowBiz Cinema in Edmond. Oklahoma native and Hollywood star, Chuck Norris attended the ribbon cutting.
