News
Longtime Restaurant Owner Closes Doors In Enid
ENID, Oklahoma - One of the most beloved restaurants in Enid permanently closed its doors at Friday night.
Steve Harris opened the Western Sizzlin 37 years ago. The once wildly popular franchise boasted 600 restaurants nationwide. Harris’ Western Sizzlin was one of the last 60.
However, Harris says he’s closing, because he’s now 64 years old, his restaurant is in need of a half-million-dollar remodel, and Oklahoma City-based Swadley’s Barbecue has made him an offer he can’t refuse.
“I’m gonna [sic] miss my customers, and my employees,” said Harris, with tears in his eyes. “I have some of the greatest customers, and my employees are awesome.”
Harris says he gave each of his 47 employees two-week bonuses.