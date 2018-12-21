Government Set To Shut Down, As House And Senate Leave For The Night
The federal government is headed for a partial shutdown at midnight, after the House adjourned for the night and senators were told to go home. President Trump has demanded funding for his border wall, which Democrats say they won't give him.
It's unclear what Republicans' next move would be, as the White House has offered no alternative plan. And while last week he said he'd be "proud" to shut down the government and would own a shutdown, on Friday he placed the blame squarely on Democrats.
Many government services would continue: Mail will be delivered and Social Security payments would be made. Many national parks will remain open. (See full list.)
But a shutdown creates a risk for hundreds of thousands of federal workers: More than 420,000 federal employees would have to go to work without pay, according to that report from the Senate Appropriations Committee. Those who work will get paid eventually, but depending how long the shutdown lasts, they could miss a paycheck.