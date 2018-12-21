De Young said investigators have recovered a number of items at Kelsey's home that were suspicious enough for investigators to believe the crime happened there, and have been searching the home "to give us additional information that leads us to different locations."

De Young wouldn't speak to what led to the solicitation charge or whether investigators believe Frazee worked with anyone, but confirmed Frazee was the only person in custody. He said further arrests were possible.

District attorney Dan May said that under Colorado law, it's a crime to solicit someone to commit another crime. A solicitation charge requires someone to take a "substantial step" towards a criminal act, but not necessarily to complete it. He said the preliminary charges against Frazee don't require investigators to specify who they believe was solicited to commit a crime, but said that would be required when formal charges are filed in about 10 days.

An arrest affidavit was sealed, according to May.

The investigation opened Dec. 2 after Berreth's mother requested a police check on her daughter. Frazee told police that Berreth, a flight instructor, last texted him on Nov. 25, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Her aviation company employer got a text message from Berreth's phone the same day, saying she planned to take the following week off.

Police later received data indicating Berreth's phone was near Gooding, Idaho that same day, nearly 800 miles from her home.

Patrick Frazee runs a cattle ranch on his 35-acre property. Police recently searched Frazee's property but have not provided any information about the evidence they presented to a judge for approval of the search. De Young said in a statement Sunday that a search of Frazee's property was completed.

According to property records, Berreth purchased her single-family home in Woodland Park in May.

Berreth's mother told CBS News' Nikki Battiste last week the couple was excited to get married, but hadn't set a wedding date. The woman said she last spoke to her daughter on Thanksgiving, and she seemed happy and normal.