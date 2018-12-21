"A lot of the wording was, you know, copy and pasted from other websites. And a lot of the imagery was just stock imagery," Odell said



Odell found the people behind those companies were actually doing what's called "dropshipping" -- setting up what looks like a store selling its own products online but instead simply acting as a middle man, marketing items from manufacturers, often in China. Those overseas companies then ship directly to the customer. The dropshipper doesn't design or manufacture the items or even hold any inventory.



"So you think that you're on a unique boutique site, somebody who's curated a really cool collection of clothes or shoes or accessories and really what you doing is you're just purchasing from a mass manufacturer who is going to dropship that package to you," Hutt said.



Odell never found out who was actually selling those watches. Unlike with a regular store, she said pinpointing their location turned out to be "impossible."



"I think after what I found, honestly, I wouldn't buy anything off of Instagram…I don't know, maybe I have more of an appreciation for brick-and-mortar retail now because at least you're in a place and you can see the thing and you can touch it and you can talk to people," Odell said.