OCFD: 3 People Have Died As A Result Of OKC Fires
Friday, December 21st 2018, 11:53 AM CST
Three more people have died as a result of recent fires in Oklahoma City, the fire department reported.
So far in 2018, 22 people have died as a result of Oklahoma City fires.
The recent deaths were of two adult men and one girl from fires in the southern part of the city.
The fire department does not release the names or ages of the deceased.
Only one of the 22 deaths happened in a structure with confirmed and working smoke alarms, fire officials said.